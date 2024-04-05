Argus slashes price target on McDonald’s Corp [MCD] – find out why.

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.23%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 2:30 PM that McDonald’s All American Games Selects Joyce Edwards and Dylan Harper as the 2024 Morgan Wootten National Players of the Year.

Two of the game’s rising stars honored for their talent and work in the community.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee is proud to announce that high school all-stars, Joyce Edwards of Camden High School in South Carolina and Dylan Harper of Don Bosco Prep High School in New Jersey, have been named as the recipients of the 2024 Morgan Wootten National Players of the Year Award. Edwards and Harper were honored with the award earlier today in Houston. Both players will take the court tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 2 for the 47th annual McDonald’s All American Games.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock dropped by -4.27%. The one-year McDonald’s Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.06. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $195.02 billion, with 731.30 million shares outstanding and 721.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 4050526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corp [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $325.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $291 to $341, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 288.64, while it was recorded at 277.11 for the last single week of trading, and 282.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corp Fundamentals:

McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

MCD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corp posted 2.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 7.41%.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.