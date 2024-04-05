Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] Revenue clocked in at $15.85 billion, up 10.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $38.48. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 4:12 PM that Ally Financial names Michael Rhodes as CEO.

With more than two decades of experience in consumer banking, Rhodes poised to lead Ally into the next stage of its evolution.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today that Michael G. Rhodes will be its new Chief Executive Officer, starting at the company on April 29, 2024. He will also be appointed as a member of Ally’s board of directors at that time.

Ally Financial Inc stock has also loss -3.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLY stock has inclined by 11.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.91% and gained 10.19% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $11.70 billion, with 302.46 million shares outstanding and 300.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 3082908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $41.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $37 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.38, while it was recorded at 39.34 for the last single week of trading, and 30.72 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -3.60%.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.