why Wayfair Inc [W] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.09

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] closed the trading session at $62.41. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Wayfair Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2024 before the opening of the market on May 2, 2024.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 2 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3VIr22A.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.15 percent and weekly performance of -3.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, W reached to a volume of 3075694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wayfair Inc [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $68.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $80, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on W stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

W stock trade performance evaluation

Wayfair Inc [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Wayfair Inc [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.43, while it was recorded at 65.48 for the last single week of trading, and 59.54 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wayfair Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wayfair Inc [W] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in W stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in W stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.