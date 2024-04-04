Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. What else is Wall St. saying

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] gained 1.05% or 0.05 points to close at $4.80 with a heavy trading volume of 5847571 shares. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that SSR Mining Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announces the reorganization of key roles and responsibilities within its executive leadership team.

Michael J. Sparks, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, will take on the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sparks succeeds Alison White who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The daily chart for SSRM points out that the company has recorded -62.53% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, SSRM reached to a volume of 5847571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $5.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SSRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.99.

Trading performance analysis for SSRM stock

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.22. With this latest performance, SSRM shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 11.29 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SSR Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.99 and a Current Ratio set at 7.01.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SSR Mining Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSRM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]

