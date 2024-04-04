Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] moved up 6.59: Why It’s Important

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] closed the trading session at $1.78. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of Vice President Regulatory Affairs.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan S. Schierman as Ur-Energy’s Vice President Regulatory Affairs.

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, “We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of Ryan Schierman as our Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Ryan is highly respected as a former regulator and well known in our industry as a true professional with great expertise in regulatory compliance and environmental health and safety matters. Ryan joins us to lead our well-established EHS department as Ur-Energy moves ahead with our Shirley Basin ISR facility and we look forward to additional growth throughout the Company.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.58 percent and weekly performance of 11.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, URG reached to a volume of 6491818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2016, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on URG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

URG stock trade performance evaluation

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6762, while it was recorded at 1.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4574 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.09 and a Current Ratio set at 6.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Institutional Ownership

