Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] Revenue clocked in at $48.70 billion, up 18.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Plains GP Holdings LP [NASDAQ: PAGP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.89%. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Plains All American Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results; Announces 2024 Guidance.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results, announced 2024 guidance and provided the following highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, PAGP stock rose by 43.83%. The one-year Plains GP Holdings LP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.22. The average equity rating for PAGP stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.72 billion, with 196.42 million shares outstanding and 191.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, PAGP stock reached a trading volume of 3392641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $18.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15.50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PAGP stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PAGP shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings LP is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

PAGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.89. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.21 for Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains GP Holdings LP Fundamentals:

Plains GP Holdings LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

PAGP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings LP posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings LP go to 0.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PAGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PAGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.