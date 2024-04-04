PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] moved up 1.65: Why It’s Important

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] closed the trading session at $17.89. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM that PENN Entertainment to Report First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 2.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2024 first quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 2, 2024 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 203-518-9843; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pennentertainment.com; allow 15 minutes to register, download, and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pennentertainment.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, PENN reached to a volume of 4429052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $26.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $27 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PENN stock. On August 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.55, while it was recorded at 18.05 for the last single week of trading, and 22.69 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PENN Entertainment Inc posted 3.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 724.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 9.09%.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.