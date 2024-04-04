Market cap of Volcon Inc [VLCN] reaches 6.56M – now what?

Volcon Inc [NASDAQ: VLCN] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, down -20.04%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:39 PM that Volcon ePowersports Reports 2023 Operational and Financial Results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, VLCN reached a trading volume of 6735464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $675.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01.

Volcon Inc [VLCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.48. With this latest performance, VLCN shares dropped by -66.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.33 for Volcon Inc [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9103, while it was recorded at 0.5518 for the last single week of trading, and 56.5082 for the last 200 days.

Volcon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Volcon Inc posted -72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -74.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLCN.

The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VLCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VLCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.