Market cap of Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] reaches 40.67B – now what?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] price surged by 1.98 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Las Vegas Sands Announces $500,000 Donation to the WASH Foundation.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has contributed $500,000 through Sands Cares to The WASH Foundation, an evolution of the Clean the World Foundation, bringing the company’s total contributions to the nonprofit organization to more than $5.6 million since kicking off the partnership.

The 2024 Sands Cares investment supports three priority areas: the annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build, which will mark more than 1 million kits built by Sands Team Members since 2014; the Drop By Drop Project, a program Sands established with The WASH Foundation to address water stewardship initiatives in the company’s regions; and capacity-building funding to help The WASH Foundation expand its hygiene education programs around the world.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.28. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $64.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $65, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on LVS stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LVS shares from 68 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.96 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.03, while it was recorded at 52.65 for the last single week of trading, and 51.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp Fundamentals:

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

LVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.