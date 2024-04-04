Genius Group Ltd [GNS] moved down -1.52: Why It’s Important

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Genius Group announces the appointment of Mr. Adrian Reese as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Reese has held senior financial management positions at Morgan Stanley from 2005 to 2021, including roles such as CFO APAC Investment Banking and International Wealth Management, and Head of Corporate FP&A Management Reporting, Governance and Control. More recently, he served as Global Head of FP&A and CFO Asset Management at AlTi Tiedemann Global.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 32.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3880, while it was recorded at 0.4381 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6935 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Group Ltd Fundamentals:

Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.