Enerflex Ltd [EFXT] is 31.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enerflex Ltd [NYSE: EFXT] gained 4.41% on the last trading session, reaching $6.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 5:53 PM that Enerflex Appoints Industry Veteran Tom Tyree to Board of Directors.

Seasoned Energy Executive Brings Extensive Strategic Leadership and Capital Markets Expertise.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 121.76K shares, EFXT reached a trading volume of 3294454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enerflex Ltd [EFXT]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Enerflex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $13 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Enerflex Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerflex Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFXT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for EFXT stock

Enerflex Ltd [EFXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, EFXT shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Enerflex Ltd [EFXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Enerflex Ltd [EFXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enerflex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enerflex Ltd [EFXT]

The top three institutional holders of EFXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EFXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EFXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.