CapitalOne slashes price target on Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT] – find out why.

Krispy Kreme Inc [NASDAQ: DNUT] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.63. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM that KRISPY KREME® Introduces Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut featuring OREO® Cookie and Pieces, Available April 5-8.

You won’t need protective eyewear for this “eclipse” but prepare your tastebuds for an out-of-this-world experience!.

To help Americans celebrate Monday’s total solar eclipse, today Krispy Kreme® announced its limited time, all-new “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut” – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, adorned with silver sprinkles, piped with a buttercream made with OREO® pieces, and a whole OREO® cookie in the center.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3536532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Krispy Kreme Inc stands at 6.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for DNUT stock reached $2.47 billion, with 168.63 million shares outstanding and 80.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, DNUT reached a trading volume of 3536532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNUT shares is $15.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Krispy Kreme Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Krispy Kreme Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $13, while Truist kept a Hold rating on DNUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Krispy Kreme Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has DNUT stock performed recently?

Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.68. With this latest performance, DNUT shares gained by 16.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Krispy Kreme Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Krispy Kreme Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Krispy Kreme Inc go to 16.10%.

Insider trade positions for Krispy Kreme Inc [DNUT]

