BMO Capital Markets lifts Southern Company [SO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] loss -0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $70.98 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 3798365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $74.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.67, while it was recorded at 71.24 for the last single week of trading, and 69.15 for the last 200 days.

Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Southern Company [SO]

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.