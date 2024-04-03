PVH Corp [PVH] Revenue clocked in at $9.22 billion, down -11.01% YTD: What’s Next?

PVH Corp [NYSE: PVH] price plunged by -22.22 percent to reach at -$31.05. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that PVH Corp. Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter Revenue and Earnings Above Guidance and Provides 2024 Outlook.

BOARD AUTHORIZES $2 BILLION INCREASE TO STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM.

The one-year PVH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.23. The average equity rating for PVH stock is currently 1.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PVH Corp [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $139.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for PVH Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $86 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for PVH Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $126, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PVH stock. On December 12, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PVH shares from 111 to 122.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

PVH Stock Performance Analysis:

PVH Corp [PVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.36. With this latest performance, PVH shares dropped by -21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.72 for PVH Corp [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.00, while it was recorded at 133.08 for the last single week of trading, and 99.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PVH Corp Fundamentals:

PVH Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

PVH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PVH Corp posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp go to 13.40%.

PVH Corp [PVH] Institutonal Ownership Details

