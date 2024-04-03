Market cap of Kidpik Corp [PIK] reaches 9.46M – now what?

Kidpik Corp [NASDAQ: PIK] gained 14.48% or 0.63 points to close at $4.98 with a heavy trading volume of 6492728 shares. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 5:21 PM that Kidpik and Nina Footwear Announce Entry Into Definitive Merger Agreement.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“Kidpik”), a kids’ online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, and Nina Footwear Corp., a private company operating a brand specializing in women’s and kids’ dress shoes and accessories for special occasions (“Nina Footwear”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

The Board of Directors of both companies have approved the all-stock transaction. The combined company will operate as Nina Holdings Corp. In connection with the merger, Nina Footwear stockholders will be issued shares of common stock of Kidpik such that upon closing thereof, Nina Footwear’s stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik’s outstanding common stock.

The daily chart for PIK points out that the company has recorded 57.35% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PIK reached to a volume of 6492728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kidpik Corp [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for PIK stock

Kidpik Corp [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.69. With this latest performance, PIK shares gained by 172.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for Kidpik Corp [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

Kidpik Corp [PIK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kidpik Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Kidpik Corp [PIK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kidpik Corp posted -1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kidpik Corp [PIK]

