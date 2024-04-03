Market cap of Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] reaches 18.36B – now what?

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] price plunged by -4.41 percent to reach at -$3.64. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 9:07 AM that CELSIUS® to Expand to Australia and New Zealand.

CELSIUS and Suntory Oceania enter into definitive manufacturing, sales and distribution agreement.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of energy drink brand CELSIUS®, today announced plans to expand into new international markets, growing the company’s global sales and distribution footprint to include Australia and New Zealand.

The one-year CELH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.49. The average equity rating for CELH stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $96.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $75 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $100, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 4.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 148.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.48.

CELH Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.89. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 158.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.77, while it was recorded at 83.80 for the last single week of trading, and 58.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsius Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.48 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

CELH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.