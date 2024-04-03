Market Analysts see Morgan Stanley [MS] falling to $91. Time to buy?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $92.71. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Acquires Resource Innovations.

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (“MSCP”), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced it has acquired Resource Innovations (“RI” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled services company focused on energy efficiency and sustainability. Under the terms of the agreement, MSCP acquired a controlling interest in the Company from BV Investment Partners and certain other shareholders. Founder Lauren Casentini will continue as the Chief Executive Officer of RI and remain a significant equity holder in the Company following the completion of the transaction.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, RI provides advisory services, program management services and software to utility, government and corporate clients in the areas of energy efficiency and decarbonization with the goal of lowering energy costs, reducing waste, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and improving grid resiliency. The Company is a recognized leader in working with utilities to develop and implement both traditional energy efficiency programs, including lighting, weatherization and controls, as well as emerging growth areas such as electric vehicle charging, distributed solar and demand response.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5244749 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 1.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $151.61 billion, with 1.63 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5244749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $94.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $94 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.60.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.80, while it was recorded at 93.04 for the last single week of trading, and 85.04 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Morgan Stanley posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.