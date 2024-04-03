Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $28

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.75. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Enterprise to Host Investor and Analyst Call.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today that it will host an investor and securities analyst call on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CDT. The event will be webcast live via the internet and may be accessed along with accompanying slides on Enterprise’s website at www.enterpriseproducts.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 300 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6473868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at 1.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.12%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $64.51 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 6473868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $32.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.24 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.71, while it was recorded at 29.28 for the last single week of trading, and 26.93 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L P posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 8.40%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.