DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] fell -10.56% so far this year. What now?

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [NASDAQ: XRAY] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 6:12 PM that GE Vernova and Solventum Set to Join S&P 500; Dentsply Sirona to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Solventum Corp. (NYSE: SOLV) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 1, replacing V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3. V.F. will replace ModivCare Inc. (NASD: MODV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on April 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) is spinning off Solventum in a transaction expected to be completed April 1. Following the spin-off, the parent 3M will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. V.F. is no longer representative of the large-cap market space, and ModivCare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The one-year XRAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.07. The average equity rating for XRAY stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $37.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

XRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.61, while it was recorded at 32.62 for the last single week of trading, and 34.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DENTSPLY Sirona Inc Fundamentals:

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

XRAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc go to 14.10%.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in XRAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.