Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] is 13.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amarin Corp ADR [NASDAQ: AMRN] gained 12.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Research Evaluating Benefits of VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) to be Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo.

— Subgroup Analyses from REDUCE-IT® and Mechanistic Data on Icosapent Ethyl(IPE)/Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Featured at the Meeting — .

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 4761454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Amarin Corp ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.30 to $3, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corp ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for AMRN stock

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.31. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0722, while it was recorded at 0.9036 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9873 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amarin Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amarin Corp ADR posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corp ADR go to 38.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amarin Corp ADR [AMRN]

The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.