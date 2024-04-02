Wall Street Analyst Resumed Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] loss -4.45% or -0.33 points to close at $7.09 with a heavy trading volume of 9365592 shares. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 9:21 PM that JetBlue Flights to the Emerald Isle Taking Off Today.

Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service from New York and Boston to Dublin Introduces the Airline’s Award-Winning Mint® and Core Product Offerings to its Fourth Transatlantic Market.

To Celebrate Launches, Limited Roundtrip Fares Starting at $399, $499, €399, €499 in Core and $1999, $2499, €1999, €2499 in Mint Available.

The daily chart for JBLU points out that the company has recorded 55.48% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.68M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 9365592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $4 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Jetblue Airways Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jetblue Airways Corp posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.