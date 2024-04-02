TD Cowen slashes price target on United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] – find out why.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] price plunged by -0.68 percent to reach at -$1.01. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM that UPS Announces Significant Partnership Expansion with USPS.

Primary Air Cargo Provider Status Awarded to UPS.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced the company has been awarded a significant air cargo contract by the United Stated Postal Service (USPS). This award is effective immediately and greatly expands the existing relationship between the two organizations. Following a transition period, UPS will become the USPS’s primary air cargo provider and move the majority of USPS air cargo in the US.

The one-year UPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.49. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $159.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $165 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $175, while UBS kept a Buy rating on UPS stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for UPS shares from 175 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.47, while it was recorded at 148.79 for the last single week of trading, and 159.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service, Inc. Fundamentals:

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service, Inc. posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to 10.22%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.