ROTH Capital lifts Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] loss -5.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Tritium Confirms Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split.

As previously reported, on March 22, 2024, the Company held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to consider the resolution to consolidate Company ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the basis that every two-hundred (200) Shares be consolidated into one (1) Share (the “Consolidation”). Following the completion of listing exchange procedures, the effective date of the Consolidation will be April 2, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 5896992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.60. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -64.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.53 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1071, while it was recorded at 0.0554 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4775 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DCFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DCFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.