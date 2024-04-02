Market Analysts see UiPath Inc [PATH] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] slipped around -0.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.19 at the close of the session, down -2.12%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UiPath Announces Sebastian Schrötel Joins Product Leadership Team to Lead UiPath Autopilot™ and Developer Experiences.

Veteran SAP executive joins UiPath to drive developer-focused automation experiences and deliver new product initiatives.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced Sebastian Schrötel is joining the company as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Schrötel reports to Chief Product Officer Graham Sheldon and will lead the company’s strategy for products including UiPath Autopilot™, UiPath Studio and developer experiences, and UiPath Integration Service.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.51M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 5576729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $28.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 43.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.52.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 22.68 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.52 and a Current Ratio set at 3.52.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc [PATH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc [PATH]

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares, and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.