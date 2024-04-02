Market Analysts see Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Olaplex Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: OLPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.49%. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 6:45 AM that OLAPLEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

For the fourth quarter 2023 compared to the fourth quarter 2022:.

Over the last 12 months, OLPX stock dropped by -51.98%. The one-year Olaplex Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.88. The average equity rating for OLPX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.28 billion, with 660.73 million shares outstanding and 125.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, OLPX stock reached a trading volume of 6204521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $2.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on OLPX stock. On August 11, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for OLPX shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLPX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.21.

OLPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, OLPX shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0465, while it was recorded at 1.8320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4324 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olaplex Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Olaplex Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.21 and a Current Ratio set at 10.92.

OLPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Olaplex Holdings Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX.

Olaplex Holdings Inc [OLPX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OLPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OLPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.