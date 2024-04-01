Xilio Therapeutics Inc [XLO] Stock trading around $1.08 per share: What’s Next?

Xilio Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: XLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 69.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 53.74%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Xilio Therapeutics Announces $11.3 Million Private Placement Equity Financing.

Announces strategic portfolio reprioritization focused on rapid advancement of clinical-stage programs for XTX301, a tumor-activated, IL-12, and XTX101, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4, and leveraging the company’s promising research platform for tumor-activated bispecific and cell engager molecules.

Reports additional Phase 2 data for XTX202, a tumor-activated, beta-gamma biased IL-2, supporting potential as combination therapy; plans to discontinue monotherapy development and evaluate collaboration opportunities to advance development.

Over the last 12 months, XLO stock dropped by -65.27%. The one-year Xilio Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.87. The average equity rating for XLO stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.74 million, with 27.43 million shares outstanding and 13.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 225.67K shares, XLO stock reached a trading volume of 33843243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xilio Therapeutics Inc [XLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLO shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Xilio Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Xilio Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on XLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilio Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

XLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Xilio Therapeutics Inc [XLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.74. With this latest performance, XLO shares gained by 63.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.19 for Xilio Therapeutics Inc [XLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6731, while it was recorded at 0.7571 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6719 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xilio Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.81 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

XLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xilio Therapeutics Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLO.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc [XLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

