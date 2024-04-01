Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] is 53.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verb Technology Company Inc [NASDAQ: VERB] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 7:23 AM that VERB’s MARKET.live Enters Into Formal Partnership With TikTok for Livestream Shopping Services.

MARKET.live’s Official TikTok Shop Partner Designation Underscores A New, Expanded Business Building Relationship.

Verb Technology Company Inc stock has also loss -7.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERB stock has inclined by 51.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.58% and gained 53.98% year-on date.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $6.66 million, with 25.15 million shares outstanding and 24.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.24M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 19516313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51.

VERB stock trade performance evaluation

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 62.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1855, while it was recorded at 0.2951 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5891 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Verb Technology Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc posted -1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.6/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VERB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VERB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.