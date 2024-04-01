Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Revenue clocked in at $58.50 billion, down -3.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $27.75. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of May 1 Conference Call with Analysts.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a conference call with investment analysts at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on Pfizer’s results, as reflected in the company’s First Quarter 2024 Performance Report, to be issued that morning.

To view and listen to the webcast and view the Performance Report, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors. Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today. Participants are advised to register in advance of the conference call.

Pfizer Inc. stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has declined by -3.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.55% and lost -3.61% year-on date.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $156.70 billion, with 5.65 billion shares outstanding and 5.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.46M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 39784592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $31.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PFE stock. On October 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 36 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.46, while it was recorded at 27.58 for the last single week of trading, and 31.61 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfizer Inc. posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -1.20%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $116.55 billion, or None% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock