Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] is -38.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KTRA] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.10. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Kintara Therapeutics Announces Expansion of REM-001 Clinical Study to Include Patients on Pembrolizumab.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced the expansion of the inclusion criteria in the open label 15- patient REM-001 study in cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC) to include patients receiving pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) for at least three months at screening.

CMBC patients are being screened and dosed in the 15-patient study which is evaluating REM-001, a second-generation photodynamic therapy (PDT) photosensitizer agent, and is designed to test the 0.8 mg dose as well as optimize the study design in advance of a Phase 3 trial initiation. The primary endpoint in the study is Best Overall Objective Response Rate (bORR) (complete response or partial response) of the target treatment fields at any time from treatment up to, and including, week 24. The majority of the costs to run this study will be covered by the $2.0 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant Kintara was awarded from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 13.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KTRA stock has declined by -42.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -97.52% and lost -38.68% year-on date.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $4.06 million, with 39.04 million shares outstanding and 38.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 31810266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1078, while it was recorded at 0.0928 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0540 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc posted -3.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc [KTRA]: Institutional Ownership

