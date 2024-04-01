Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Revenue clocked in at $126.84 million, up 24.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] price plunged by -3.38 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Cipher Mining Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Business Update.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Earnings of $10.6m and Non-GAAP Earnings of $27.8m.

The one-year CIFR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.17. The average equity rating for CIFR stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CIFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CIFR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 57.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cipher Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

CIFR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cipher Mining Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIFR.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.