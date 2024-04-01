Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] Revenue clocked in at $1.93 million, up 139.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AVTX] price surged by 357.89 percent to reach at $17.0. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Avalo Reports 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates.

Acquired AVTX-009, Phase-2 ready anti-IL-1β mAb, in March 2024.

Increased cash position with private placement financing in March 2024 providing up to $185 million, including initial upfront investment of $115.6 million.

The one-year AVTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.92. The average equity rating for AVTX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTX shares is $180.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalo Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27.

AVTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 372.83. With this latest performance, AVTX shares gained by 389.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.27 for Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 62.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avalo Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

AVTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avalo Therapeutics Inc posted -249.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -176/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTX.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

