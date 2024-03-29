Wall Street Analyst Upgrade American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Woodmark Corp. [NASDAQ: AMWD] gained 0.60% or 0.61 points to close at $101.66 with a heavy trading volume of 125831 shares. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:10 PM that American Woodmark Corporation Announces the Launch of a New Brand: 1951 Cabinetry™.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the “Company”) today announced a new brand being added to their portfolio: 1951 Cabinetry™. Inspired by the Company’s 70-year heritage, 1951 aims to build on the cabinet manufacturer’s strong foundation to provide unparalleled service to distributors.

1951 Cabinetry will be sold directly to distributors with a wide range of product offerings. Their styles and finishes will blend both timeless and on-trend designs that are curated to favor individual preferences for a traditional or contemporary feel. The brand maintains a commitment to longevity without compromising the excitement surrounding modern flair. Alongside the launch of 1951 Cabinetry comes 1951 Foundations and 1951 Progressions. 1951 Foundations and 1951 Progressions utilize American Woodmark’s Made-to-Stock options to address the market demand for high-quality craftsmanship at an affordable price point with their focused selections of the most popular styles and finishes.

The daily chart for AMWD points out that the company has recorded 36.51% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 111.63K shares, AMWD reached to a volume of 125831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWD shares is $103.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for American Woodmark Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $57 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for American Woodmark Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $79, while Sidoti kept a Neutral rating on AMWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Woodmark Corp. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMWD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, AMWD shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.72 for American Woodmark Corp. [AMWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.13, while it was recorded at 100.54 for the last single week of trading, and 81.60 for the last 200 days.

American Woodmark Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Woodmark Corp. posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Woodmark Corp. go to 32.24%.

