VOC Energy Trust [VOC] Stock trading around $6.05 per share: What’s Next?

VOC Energy Trust [NYSE: VOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.60%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 4:05 PM that VOC Energy Trust Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

VOC Energy Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE Symbol — VOC) on March 20, 2024 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the “SEC Filings” section of the Trust’s website at http://voc.q4web.com/home/default.aspx as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:.

Over the last 12 months, VOC stock dropped by -25.77%.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.85 million, with 17.00 million shares outstanding and 12.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.46K shares, VOC stock reached a trading volume of 122676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VOC Energy Trust [VOC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for VOC Energy Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2012, representing the official price target for VOC Energy Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VOC Energy Trust is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

VOC Stock Performance Analysis:

VOC Energy Trust [VOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, VOC shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for VOC Energy Trust [VOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

VOC Energy Trust [VOC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.