Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] is -61.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VVOS] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.83. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Vivos Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update.

Positive Business Momentum and Sales Pipeline Growth Following FDA 510(k) Clearance of Vivos’ Proprietary Oral Medical Devices to Treat Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

Annual Operating Expenses Declined 27% Due to Success of Cost Cutting Initiatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 77041 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vivos Therapeutics Inc stands at 12.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.67%.

The market cap for VVOS stock reached $6.42 million, with 1.33 million shares outstanding and 1.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 117.91K shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 77041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 125.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has VVOS stock performed recently?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, VVOS shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.31, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Earnings analysis for Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc posted -5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVOS.

Insider trade positions for Vivos Therapeutics Inc [VVOS]

