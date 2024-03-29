VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] moved up 3.90: Why It’s Important

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.65%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that VBI Announces Agreement to Sell Manufacturing Capabilities, Certain Related Assets, and Enter Into New License Agreement with Brii Biosciences.

VBI to receive up to $33 million in consideration, subject to achievement of certain activities, for:.

VBI’s manufacturing capabilities and certain related assets at Rehovot manufacturing facility.

Over the last 12 months, VBIV stock dropped by -93.29%. The one-year VBI Vaccines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.0. The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.28 million, with 23.69 million shares outstanding and 22.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 124.77K shares, VBIV stock reached a trading volume of 125023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock. On August 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VBIV shares from 8 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.65. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6118, while it was recorded at 0.5825 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9157 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

VBIV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VBIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VBIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.