Smith-Midland Corp. [SMID] moved up 6.87: Why It’s Important

Smith-Midland Corp. [NASDAQ: SMID] gained 6.87% or 3.02 points to close at $46.98 with a heavy trading volume of 118776 shares. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Smith-Midland’s Utility Vault Orders Surge: Meeting Data Center Demand.

Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, is currently designing, manufacturing, and delivering more than $3 million in standard and custom designed utility vaults, rated for various weight requirements for multiple projects throughout Northern Virginia.

Utility vaults are in high demand, and Smith-Midland’s precast concrete vaults are engineered with both standard and custom designs to be used for numerous projects in their Midland, Virginia plant market, where data center growth is booming. These utility vaults are used to deliver electricity to the data centers.

The daily chart for SMID points out that the company has recorded 145.33% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.97K shares, SMID reached to a volume of 118776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith-Midland Corp. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Smith-Midland Corp. [SMID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.91. With this latest performance, SMID shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Smith-Midland Corp. [SMID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.00, while it was recorded at 44.20 for the last single week of trading, and 28.96 for the last 200 days.

Smith-Midland Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

The top three institutional holders of SMID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMID stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMID stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.