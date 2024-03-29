Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] Revenue clocked in at $18.67 million, down -57.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: SGBX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.20. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Safe & Green Holdings Expands Contract with Government Contractor to Refurbish 19 Container Modules for a Major U.S. Agency.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock has also loss -5.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SGBX stock has declined by -55.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.54% and lost -57.52% year-on date.

The market cap for SGBX stock reached $3.30 million, with 12.59 million shares outstanding and 10.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 760.05K shares, SGBX reached a trading volume of 129604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe & Green Holdings Corp is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, SGBX shares dropped by -35.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3053, while it was recorded at 0.2055 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7047 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGBX.

