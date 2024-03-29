Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $8

Pyxis Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: PYXS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.11%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Pyxis Oncology Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units and stock options vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for each employee and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the 36-month period thereafter, subject to continued employment with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $4.26, the closing price of Pyxis Oncology’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 28, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, PYXS stock rose by 10.65%. The one-year Pyxis Oncology Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.38. The average equity rating for PYXS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $247.63 million, with 44.75 million shares outstanding and 39.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 813.05K shares, PYXS stock reached a trading volume of 386911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYXS shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Pyxis Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Pyxis Oncology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PYXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Oncology Inc is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

PYXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.11. With this latest performance, PYXS shares dropped by -33.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pyxis Oncology Inc Fundamentals:

Pyxis Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.84 and a Current Ratio set at 4.84.

PYXS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pyxis Oncology Inc posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pyxis Oncology Inc go to 34.60%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS] Institutonal Ownership Details

