Pioneer Power Solutions Inc [PPSI] Revenue clocked in at $42.60 million, down -15.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: PPSI] price surged by 6.13 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Pioneer Power Enters $2.4 Billion Residential Power and EV Charging Market with HOMe-Boost, an Integrated Distributed Generation and EV Charging Product for U.S. Homeowners.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer”, “Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service, and integration of electrical power systems, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced that it is launching its first residential platform, HOMe-Boost, to address the ever increasing demand for reliable and fast EV charging for homeowners. Pioneer’s platform is the result of decades of experience with industrial power generation solutions and the Company’s more recent experience launching and selling its high-capacity charging, power dense, low-carbon, mobile, e-Boost solutions.

Pioneer eMobility’s HOMe-Boost features 30 kVA of reliable prime power and most importantly, provides either fast Level 2 or Level 3 EV charging as well. HOMe-Boost provides flexibility to use either the prime generator or the grid, using advanced intelligent power switching components. Installation is easy, and the elements of the system are designed to provide an “island” mode option (completely off-grid) to the residential customer during times of extreme weather and natural disasters. The new product platform will also provide homeowners with the flexibility to choose between on-site power generation or utilization of utility rates, whichever is more economical. Both natural gas and propane versions of HOMe-Boost will be offered. Prime power, combined with fast charging, is a significant offering that homeowners who must have a secured power supply and want fast home charging, would value.

The one-year PPSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.42. The average equity rating for PPSI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc [PPSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPSI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

PPSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, PPSI shares gained by 17.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Power Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

PPSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 242.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc go to 6.00%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc [PPSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PPSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PPSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.