Market cap of Trxade Health Inc [MEDS] reaches 12.39M – now what?

Trxade Health Inc [NASDAQ: MEDS] gained 7.23% on the last trading session, reaching $10.24 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:05 AM that TRxADE Health, Inc. Announces Special Cash Dividend.

If compared to the average trading volume of 647.42K shares, MEDS reached a trading volume of 113108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trxade Health Inc is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for MEDS stock

Trxade Health Inc [MEDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.16. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 80.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 12.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.24 for the last 200 days.

Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trxade Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trxade Health Inc posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trxade Health Inc [MEDS]

