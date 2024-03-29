Market cap of Cool Company Ltd [CLCO] reaches 597.14M – now what?

Cool Company Ltd [NYSE: CLCO] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.12 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:45 PM that Cool Company Ltd. – Announcement Of Filing Of Form 20-F Annual Report.

Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.coolcoltd.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.

Compared to the average trading volume of 246.14K shares, CLCO reached a trading volume of 111761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cool Company Ltd [CLCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLCO shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cool Company Ltd is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLCO in the course of the last twelve months was 155.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

How has CLCO stock performed recently?

Cool Company Ltd [CLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, CLCO shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Cool Company Ltd [CLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Cool Company Ltd [CLCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cool Company Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Insider trade positions for Cool Company Ltd [CLCO]

