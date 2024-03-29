KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts WalkMe Ltd [WKME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WalkMe Ltd [NASDAQ: WKME] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.60 at the close of the session, up 2.14%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 4:32 PM that WalkMe Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F.

WalkMe will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@walkme.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 86.95K shares, WKME reached a trading volume of 119446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WalkMe Ltd [WKME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKME shares is $13.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKME stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for WalkMe Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2024, representing the official price target for WalkMe Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on WKME stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WKME shares from 12 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WalkMe Ltd is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for WKME in the course of the last twelve months was 71.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

How has WKME stock performed recently?

WalkMe Ltd [WKME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, WKME shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for WalkMe Ltd [WKME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.56, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

WalkMe Ltd [WKME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WalkMe Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.94.

Earnings analysis for WalkMe Ltd [WKME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WalkMe Ltd posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKME.

Insider trade positions for WalkMe Ltd [WKME]

The top three institutional holders of WKME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WKME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WKME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.