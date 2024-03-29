Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] moved down -7.50: Why It’s Important

Jeffs Brands Ltd [NASDAQ: JFBR] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.37 at the close of the session, down -7.50%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 7:59 AM that Jeffs’ Brands Launches Innovative Pest-Repellent Product Line Under the Fort Brand.

The newly launched pest control products are already available for purchase, addressing the European market and targeting multiple sectors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 380.09K shares, JFBR reached a trading volume of 210201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jeffs Brands Ltd is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

How has JFBR stock performed recently?

Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, JFBR shares dropped by -78.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.58 for Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8987, while it was recorded at 0.3989 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2696 for the last 200 days.

Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Jeffs Brands Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 3.04.

Insider trade positions for Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]

