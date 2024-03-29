Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR [FMS] Stock trading around $19.28 per share: What’s Next?

Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR [NYSE: FMS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.15%. The company report on March 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Fresenius Medical Care publishes 2023 joint Annual Report and Sustainability Report: Shaping the Future of Kidney Care.

Fresenius Medical Care delivers on commitments during a year of fundamental transformation.

Progress towards sustainability goals in key areas: patient satisfaction, diversity in management, climate target roadmap.

Over the last 12 months, FMS stock dropped by -6.68%. The one-year Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.28. The average equity rating for FMS stock is currently 3.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.31 billion, with 586.83 million shares outstanding and 586.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 449.48K shares, FMS stock reached a trading volume of 204409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR [FMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $21.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

FMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR [FMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, FMS shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 19.04 for the last single week of trading, and 21.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR Fundamentals:

Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 123.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR go to 1.02%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR [FMS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.