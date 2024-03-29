Entera Bio Ltd [ENTX] is 178.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Entera Bio Ltd [NASDAQ: ENTX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 8.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.67. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Entera Bio Announces Key Regulatory Milestone for Oral PTH(1-34) Peptide (EB613) Phase 3 Program: FDA Ruling on Qualifying BMD as a Surrogate Endpoint for Osteoporosis Drugs is Expected Within 10 Months.

The proposed registrational Phase 3 study for EB613, Entera’s lead clinical candidate, which is a first-in-class PTH(1-34) daily tablet treatment for osteoporosis is designed to meet the quantitative BMD thresholds proposed by SABRE.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 124607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Entera Bio Ltd stands at 16.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.70%.

The market cap for ENTX stock reached $59.25 million, with 35.48 million shares outstanding and 28.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 146.80K shares, ENTX reached a trading volume of 124607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entera Bio Ltd [ENTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTX shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Entera Bio Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entera Bio Ltd is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has ENTX stock performed recently?

Entera Bio Ltd [ENTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, ENTX shares gained by 33.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.83 for Entera Bio Ltd [ENTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1654, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8372 for the last 200 days.

Entera Bio Ltd [ENTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Entera Bio Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.32 and a Current Ratio set at 10.32.

Earnings analysis for Entera Bio Ltd [ENTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entera Bio Ltd posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTX.

Insider trade positions for Entera Bio Ltd [ENTX]

