Bioline Rx Ltd ADR [BLRX] Is Currently 0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: BLRX] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 5:39 AM that BLRX: First Aphexda Sales Recognized.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

The one-year BLRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.17. The average equity rating for BLRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bioline Rx Ltd ADR [BLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLRX shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on BLRX stock. On August 17, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BLRX shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

BLRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR [BLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, BLRX shares dropped by -15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR [BLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2054, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5075 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bioline Rx Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

BLRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLRX.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR [BLRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

