Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX] Is Currently -3.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Anixa Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: ANIX] loss -3.41% or -0.11 points to close at $3.12 with a heavy trading volume of 123504 shares. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Anixa Biosciences 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Include Investor Presentation Open to All Interested Parties.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it will host its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in a virtual format.

Following the formal business and voting portion of the Meeting, Anixa Chairman and CEO Dr. Amit Kumar will deliver an investor presentation and corporate update, followed by a question-and-answer session. All interested parties may attend the Meeting.

The daily chart for ANIX points out that the company has recorded -4.00% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 154.68K shares, ANIX reached to a volume of 123504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANIX shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Anixa Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Anixa Biosciences Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anixa Biosciences Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 473.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for ANIX stock

Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.45. With this latest performance, ANIX shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Anixa Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.19 and a Current Ratio set at 15.19.

Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANIX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX]

