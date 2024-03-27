Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] Revenue clocked in at $530.71 million, down -59.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Quhuo Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: QH] closed the trading session at $0.60.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.18 percent and weekly performance of -50.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -49.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.78K shares, QH reached to a volume of 9906734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QH shares is $27.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Quhuo Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quhuo Ltd ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for QH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

QH stock trade performance evaluation

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.82. With this latest performance, QH shares dropped by -49.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.61 for Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2096, while it was recorded at 1.1090 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4931 for the last 200 days.

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Quhuo Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Quhuo Ltd ADR [QH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.