why Carnival Corp. [CCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.88

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] closed the trading session at $17.11. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Cunard Launches Multi Award-Winning West End Show Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) at Sea.

– Direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is premiering at sea on board Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival Voyage.

The unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s love story, brought to Cunard by acclaimed theatre producer David Pugh, will debut on Queen Anne’s British Isles Festival Voyage, departing on May 24 for a two-week celebratory “lap of honor” circumnavigation of the British Isles that will also feature the official Naming Ceremony.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.71 percent and weekly performance of 5.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.84M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 39203139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $20.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Carnival Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CCL stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.75 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.75 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corp. [CCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corp. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.