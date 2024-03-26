why BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] jumped around 0.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.17 at the close of the session, up 8.50%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 12137485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2023, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BBAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20.

How has BBAI stock performed recently?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.89 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Insider trade positions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]

